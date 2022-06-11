Smeltzer (3-0) picked up the win in Friday's 9-4 victory over the Rays, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over six-plus innings. He struck out three.

All three runs off Smeltzer came on a trio of solo shots, with two of them coming back-to-back to lead off the seventh inning, but the Twins had already built a 7-1 lead at that point. The quality start was the third in six outings for the southpaw, and Smeltzer sports a 2.38 ERA and 0.97 WHIP despite a poor 12.5 percent strikeout rate through 34 innings.