Smeltzer allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays. He struck out one and did not factor in the decision.

Smeltzer got off to a poor start when George Springer launched a leadoff shot against him. The 26-year-old southpaw then kept Toronto off the board until Alejandro Kirk's solo homer in the fourth. Sunday's outing was the shortest of the year for Smeltzer and it was the first time he'd allowed a home run. He's now sporting a 1.93 ERA with a 13:6 K:BB through five starts. Smeltzer is projected to face the Rays at home next week.