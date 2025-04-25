The Twins outrighted Cartaya to Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster. Cartaya, 23, was acquired via trade from the Dodgers over the offseason and is just 2-for-25 with an 18:4 K:BB in his first 29 plate appearances with St. Paul this season.
