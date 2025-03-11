Now Playing

The Twins optioned Cartaya to minor-league camp Tuesday, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Cartaya has gone 1-for-7 at the plate this spring while also trying to learn a new pitching staff after being acquired via trade from the Dodgers over the offseason. The 23-year-old will share catching duties at Triple-A St. Paul this season with Jair Camargo.

