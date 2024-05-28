The Twins selected Castillo's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Castillo's arrival with the big club was delayed a day by travel issues, but he'll be in its bullpen for Tuesday's contest against the Royals. The 30-year-old right-hander earned a promotion after posting a 2.50 ERA and 22:6 K:BB over 18 innings with St. Paul.