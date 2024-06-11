Castillo will be optioned to Triple-A St. Paul prior to Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Castillo issued one walk and struck out one in a scoreless frame Monday night, but he'll be rewarded with a demotion. The Twins are recalling Louie Varland from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.
