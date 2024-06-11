The Twins optioned Castillo to Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday.
Castillo allowed just two runs over seven relief innings during his brief time with the Twins, but that came with a 3:7 K:BB. The veteran reliever will head back to Triple-A to clear room on the active roster for right-hander Louie Varland, who was called up from St. Paul to make a spot start Tuesday against the Rockies.
More News
-
Twins' Diego Castillo: Returned to minors•
-
Twins' Diego Castillo: Added to big-league roster•
-
Twins' Diego Castillo: Will join big-league bullpen•
-
Twins' Diego Castillo: Inks MiLB deal with Twins•
-
Rangers' Diego Castillo: Signs on with Rangers•
-
Mariners' Diego Castillo: Strong numbers in minors•