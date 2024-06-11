The Twins optioned Castillo to Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday.

Castillo allowed just two runs over seven relief innings during his brief time with the Twins, but that came with a 3:7 K:BB. The veteran reliever will head back to Triple-A to clear room on the active roster for right-hander Louie Varland, who was called up from St. Paul to make a spot start Tuesday against the Rockies.