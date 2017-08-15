Twins' Dietrich Enns: Available out of bullpen Tuesday
Enns is available to pitch out of the bullpen Tuesday, though he is still scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
If he isn't used in relief Tuesday, he'll simply throw his normal 25-30 pitch between-starts bullpen Wednesday, keeping him in line for Saturday. The 26-year-old allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk through 2.1 innings in his major-league debut.
