Enns (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session prior to Sunday's game against Toronto, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

Enns was placed on the 10-day DL with inflammation in his left shoulder following a brief start against the Indians on Aug. 15. The southpaw was treated with a cortisone shot Friday, which seems to have helped cease some of the inflammation, allowing the club to feel comfortable giving him time on the mound. Sunday's session will determine the next step for Enns moving forward.