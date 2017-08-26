Twins' Dietrich Enns: Bullpen on tap Sunday
Enns (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session prior to Sunday's game against Toronto, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.
Enns was placed on the 10-day DL with inflammation in his left shoulder following a brief start against the Indians on Aug. 15. The southpaw was treated with a cortisone shot Friday, which seems to have helped cease some of the inflammation, allowing the club to feel comfortable giving him time on the mound. Sunday's session will determine the next step for Enns moving forward.
More News
-
Twins' Dietrich Enns: No timetable for throwing program•
-
Twins' Dietrich Enns: Receives injection in injured shoulder•
-
Twins' Dietrich Enns: Lands on DL with shoulder strain•
-
Twins' Dietrich Enns: Available out of bullpen Tuesday•
-
Twins' Dietrich Enns: Locked in for Saturday start•
-
Twins' Dietrich Enns: In line for another start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...