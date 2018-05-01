Enns was designated for assignment by the Twins on Tuesday.

The Twins needed a 40-man roster spot for Gregorio Petit to join the big-league club, and Enns wound up being the roster casualty. The southpaw appeared in the big leagues last season, but in four starts at Triple-A this year, he produced a 4.50 ERA and walked as many batters as he struck out. He'll now be exposed to waivers, but he poses as more of an organizational depth piece wherever he winds up.