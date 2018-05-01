Enns was designated for assignment by the Twins on Tuesday.

The Twins needed a 40-man roster spot for Gregorio Petit to join the big-league club, and Enns wound up being the roster casualty. The southpaw appeared in the big leagues last season, but in four starts at Triple-A this year, he produced a 4.50 ERA and walked as many batters as he struck out. He'll now be exposed to waivers, but he poses as more of an organizational depth piece wherever he winds up.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories