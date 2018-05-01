Twins' Dietrich Enns: DFA'd by Twins
Enns was designated for assignment by the Twins on Tuesday.
The Twins needed a 40-man roster spot for Gregorio Petit to join the big-league club, and Enns wound up being the roster casualty. The southpaw appeared in the big leagues last season, but in four starts at Triple-A this year, he produced a 4.50 ERA and walked as many batters as he struck out. He'll now be exposed to waivers, but he poses as more of an organizational depth piece wherever he winds up.
More News
-
Twins' Dietrich Enns: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Dietrich Enns: Activated but optioned•
-
Twins' Dietrich Enns: Will begin rehab assignment Friday•
-
Twins' Dietrich Enns: Bullpen on tap Sunday•
-
Twins' Dietrich Enns: No timetable for throwing program•
-
Twins' Dietrich Enns: Receives injection in injured shoulder•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...