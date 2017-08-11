Twins' Dietrich Enns: In line for another start
Enns will receive another start with Minnesota next week, either Wednesday against the Indians or Saturday versus Arizona, Phil Miller of the Star Tribune reports.
Enns was a little shaky during his major-league debut against Milwaukee on Thursday, only lasting 2.1 innings but escaped with just one earned run off five hits and a walk. The 26-year-old was recently acquired by the Twins in the Jaime Garcia deal, and had been tearing it up at the Triple-A level prior to his promotion. Manager Paul Molitor will likely announce the date for his next outing by the end of this weekend.
