Enns will receive another start with Minnesota next week, either Wednesday against the Indians or Saturday versus Arizona, Phil Miller of the Star Tribune reports.

Enns was a little shaky during his major-league debut against Milwaukee on Thursday, only lasting 2.1 innings but escaped with just one earned run off five hits and a walk. The 26-year-old was recently acquired by the Twins in the Jaime Garcia deal, and had been tearing it up at the Triple-A level prior to his promotion. Manager Paul Molitor will likely announce the date for his next outing by the end of this weekend.

