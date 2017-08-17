Twins' Dietrich Enns: Lands on DL with shoulder strain
Enns was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a left shoulder strain prior to Thursday's doubleheader against the Indians, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.
Enns will head to the disabled list for the second time this season after missing over two months with a similar shoulder strain during his time in the Yankees organization. Since coming over the the Twins in the Jaime Garcia trade right before the deadline, he's made two appearances with the club, including a start against the Brewers last Thursday. The southpaw first recognized an issue Wednesday night and will undergo tests in the immediate future to determine the severity of the injury and figure out a plan moving forward.
