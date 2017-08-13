Twins' Dietrich Enns: Locked in for Saturday start
Twins manager Paul Molitor said that Enns will make his next start Saturday against the Diamondbacks, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Enns lasted just 2.1 innings in his MLB debut Friday against the Brewers, surrendering two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk, but the Twins will give him a chance at redemption during the upcoming week. Molitor said that Enns would be available out of the bullpen Sunday against the Tigers, but if he ends up going unused, he'll likely throw a side session Thursday before rejoining the rotation over the weekend. Enns could head back to Triple-A Rochester following the Saturday start, as both Hector Santiago (back) and Adalberto Mejia (biceps) seem to be nearing returns from the disabled list and could immediately reclaim rotation spots upon their activations.
More News
