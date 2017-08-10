Enns was recalled from Triple-A Rochester and confirmed as the starting pitcher for Thursday's series finale against the Brewers.

Enns is set to make his major-league debut less than two weeks after being acquired from the Yankees. The 26-year-old has pitched well at Triple-A over the past two seasons -- compiling a shiny 1.88 ERA through 110.1 innings -- though he's averaged just 7.4 K/9 during that time. With Hector Santiago (back) nearing a return and Adalberto Mejia (biceps) not expected to be sidelined very long, this could be Enns' only start for the big club before being sent back to the minors. In order to accommodate for his arrival, Kennys Vargas was optioned to Triple-A while Kyle Gibson's scheduled start was pushed back to Friday.