Twins manager Paul Molitor said Tuesday that no timetable has been established for Enns (shoulder) to resume throwing, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Enns landed on the 10-day disabled list following his Aug. 15 appearance with an inflamed shoulder, which the Twins decided to treat with a cortisone shot. It sounds like the rookie is still waiting for the inflammation to calm down, so until he shows improvement on that front, Enns' activity could be limited. The 26-year-old left-hander isn't a safe bet to reclaim a rotation spot once he's activated from the DL.