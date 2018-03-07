The Twins optioned Enns to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.

Enns was one of six Twins sent back to minor-league camp Wednesday, with fellow pitcher Felix Jorge also set to join him in Rochester to begin the campaign. With the Twins bolstering their rotation depth earlier this spring with the acquisition of Jake Odorizzi and Ervin Santana (finger) on the mend, Enns, who appeared in two games (one start) with the big club last season, doesn't have an easy path back to Minnesota even if he excels with Rochester early on this season. At this point, Phil Hughes, Anibal Sanchez, Tyler Duffey and Aaron Slegers probably all rank ahead of Enns as back-end rotation options should injuries open up another spot on the staff.