Enns lasted just 2.1 innings in his major league debut Thursday against the Brewers, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits with one walk and no strikeouts.

Enns gave up a solo homer in the second, then got pulled with one out in the third after surrendering two singles and a bases-loaded walk following an error. Luckily for him, Alan Busenitz came out of the bullpen and induced a double play to prevent any inherited runners from scoring. The recent acquisition from the Yankees is not guaranteed another turn in the rotation, but his next start would fall Wednesday against Cleveland should the team opt to give him another shot.