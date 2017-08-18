Twins' Dietrich Enns: Receives injection in injured shoulder
Enns (shoulder) had an injection to relieve inflammation Friday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Enns was placed on the disabled list Thursday, and Friday received the shot to help the healing process in his pitching shoulder. It is a step in the right direction, but a time table can't be established for his return until he has a chance to undergo more tests.
