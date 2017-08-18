Play

Enns (shoulder) had an injection to relieve inflammation Friday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Enns was placed on the disabled list Thursday, and Friday received the shot to help the healing process in his pitching shoulder. It is a step in the right direction, but a time table can't be established for his return until he has a chance to undergo more tests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast