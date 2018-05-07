Enns cleared waivers Monday and was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester.

Enns was designated for assignment on May 1, but he garnered no interest on the waiver wire after his middling start to the season with the Red Wings (4.50 ERA, 11:11 K:BB in 20 innings pitched). He'll continue to serve as organizational depth moving forward.

