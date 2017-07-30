Enns and minor-league pitcher Zack Littell were traded to the Twins on Sunday in exchange for Jaime Garcia and cash considerations, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The 26-year-old Enns is the lesser of the two prospects the Twins are getting back in the deal, but has more proximity to the majors as a Triple-A arm who already possesses a 40-man roster spot. While Enns isn't viewed as a premium arm, he's managed to deliver strong results throughout his minor-league career, including a 2.29 ERA and 1.02 WHIP to go with 37 strikeouts over 39.1 innings (seven starts) with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. He's likely to report to the Twins' Triple-A affiliate at Rochester initially, but could receive a look with the big club as a spot starter or long man out of the bullpen in the second half.

