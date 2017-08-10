Twins' Dietrich Enns: Will be promoted to majors
Enns will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Enns was one of two players acquired from the Yankees last month in the Jaime Garcia trade. He's made one start for Rochester, allowing two runs and striking out four through six innings of work. It's unclear when his debut will be or how he will be used, but it seems likely that he'll fill in for either Adalberto Mejia (biceps) or Hector Santiago (back) in the Twins' starting rotation.
