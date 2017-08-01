Gee will have his contract purchased from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

A spot opened up in the Twins' starting rotation after Jaime Garcia was traded to the Yankees, and it appears Gee may slide in as a temporary replacement. He's compiled a 2.00 ERA and 20:3 K:BB through five starts (27 innings) with Triple-A Rochester, though his 4.15 ERA and 10:6 K:BB in 13 major-league innings this season make him a less appealing streaming option. He'll likely slide into the rotation for Saturday's game against the Rangers.

