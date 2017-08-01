Twins' Dillon Gee: Officially receives call up
Gee had his contract purchased from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
As expected, Gee will take the place of Jaime Garcia on the active roster. He'll likely slot into the starting rotation Saturday against the Rangers, though that could ultimately change if he's used out of the bullpen in the coming days. Although he's posted a solid 2.00 ERA and 20:3 K:BB through 27 innings (five starts) with Triple-A Rochester, the 31-year-old compiled a 4.15 ERA and 10:6 K:BB through 13 major-league innings earlier in the year, so there are probably better fantasy options available.
