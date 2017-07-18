Twins' Dillon Gee: Placed on waivers Monday
Gee was placed on outright waivers Monday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Gee inked a minor-league deal with the Twins on June 20, but he's already been shown the door despite 15 innings of scoreless ball with Triple-A Rochester. His removal from the 40-man roster opens up a spot for Tuesday's starter, Bartolo Colon.
