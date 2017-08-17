Gee could join the rotation for Monday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

Manager Paul Molitor told Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune that Gee was a candidate to move into the rotation this past weekend, and with a pair of doubleheaders and no scheduled off days on the horizon, the right-hander appears likely to be thrown into the ring for one of Monday's contests. Gee provided 3.1 innings during a spot start with the Rangers earlier this season, but has only made 22 starts since the 2014 season. With Adalberto Mejia (arm) and Dietrich Enns (shoulder) on the disabled list, it seems natural that Gee would toe the rubber against Chicago, although clarity to the situation should become present within the next couple days.