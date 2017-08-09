Twins' Dillon Gee: Records save, but could move to rotation
Gee did not give up a run in the final four innings of Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Brewers to earn a save. He's a candidate to move into the rotation Sunday against Detroit with Adalberto Mejia being placed on the disabled list with an arm injury, manager Paul Molitor told Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
Gee isn't in the closer mix as he got a save for pitching the final three innings in a win. He had a 2.00 ERA and 20:3 K:BB in 27 innings (five starts) with Triple-A Rochester, which also bolsters his case to move into the rotation if there's an opening.
More News
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...