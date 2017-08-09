Gee did not give up a run in the final four innings of Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Brewers to earn a save. He's a candidate to move into the rotation Sunday against Detroit with Adalberto Mejia being placed on the disabled list with an arm injury, manager Paul Molitor told Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Gee isn't in the closer mix as he got a save for pitching the final three innings in a win. He had a 2.00 ERA and 20:3 K:BB in 27 innings (five starts) with Triple-A Rochester, which also bolsters his case to move into the rotation if there's an opening.