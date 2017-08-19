Twins' Dillon Gee: Will start Monday
Gee has been confirmed as one of the starters for Monday's doubleheader against the White Sox, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It remains to be seen whether he will start the day game or the night game, but Gee will get the ball Monday, and could conceivably stick in the rotation after that start, as the Twins only have four starting pitchers locked in going forward. Tim Melville will start the other half of the doubleheader, so the fifth spot in the rotation could come down to which of those two impresses. Gee gave up four runs over 3.1 innings in his only other start this year and posted a 5.55 ERA in 14 starts in 2016, so he should be avoided for now in most formats.
