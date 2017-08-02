Twins' Dillon Gee: Will work out of bullpen in near-term
Gee will pitch out of the Twins' bullpen in the near-term, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The Twins won't require a fifth starter until Saturday, so Gee may be called upon to eat up innings in relief prior to that date. Depending on his workload in the coming days, it's possible that Kyle Gibson could be recalled from Triple-A Rochester to start Saturday's contest. Otherwise, if his arm is fresh, Gee seems the likely candidate to take the mound Saturday against the Rangers.
More News
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...