Gee will pitch out of the Twins' bullpen in the near-term, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The Twins won't require a fifth starter until Saturday, so Gee may be called upon to eat up innings in relief prior to that date. Depending on his workload in the coming days, it's possible that Kyle Gibson could be recalled from Triple-A Rochester to start Saturday's contest. Otherwise, if his arm is fresh, Gee seems the likely candidate to take the mound Saturday against the Rangers.