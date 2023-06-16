Solano went 1-for-2 with a three-run homer in Thursday's 8-4 loss against the Tigers.

Solano gave the Twins a 4-1 lead in the second inning with a two-out, three-run homer off Matthew Boyd. Solano has two home runs on the year, both coming in his last four games. The veteran infielder has gone 8-for-19 (.421) with a 1.402 OPS over his last six games. Solano's now slashing a solid .286/.378/.404 with 17 RBI and 17 runs scored through 185 plate appearances this season. He should continue to see regular at-bats in Minnesota thanks to his ability to play multiple infield positions.