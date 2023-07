Solano went 3-for-4 with three doubles and one RBI in Saturday's 6-2 loss against the Orioles.

Solano doubled in each of his first three trips to the plate, with the last one scoring Byron Buxton in the sixth to bring Minnesota back within four runs of the Orioles. The 35-year-old infielder has now hit safely in five straight games while registering two three-hit performances over that stretch. He's batting a robust .409 in July with seven extra-base hits, three RBI and three runs scored.