Solano went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in a 9-7 extra-inning win over Texas on Saturday.

Solano put the first run on the board for Minnesota with his third-inning solo shot to left field. He came up big again in the fourth, knocking a two-run, two-out single to give the Twins their first lead. Solano finished with a season-high four knocks for his fifth multi-hit game over his past seven contests. He's batting a scorching .481 with seven RBI and five runs over that stretch.