Hutchison agreed to a minor-league contract with the Twins on Friday, La Velle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reports.

Hutchison had previously been part of the Yankees minor-league system, posting a 5.14 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with 61 strikeouts over 63 innings this season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He'll now head to Rochester, where he's expected to start Friday night at Toledo, per Neal.