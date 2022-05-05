Bundy (3-2) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up nine runs on 11 hits and two walks over 3.2 innings as the Twins fell 9-4 to the Orioles. He struck out three.

After getting through the first two innings scoreless, Bundy got into major trouble in the third after allowing the first five batters to reach base, ultimately resulting in a six-run inning. The Twins sent the veteran right-hander back out for the fourth, and he struggled once again, allowing three straight singles at one point before Ryan Mountcastle ripped a two-RBI double down the left-field line. Bundy allowed just one run through his first 15.1 innings this season, but he's surrendered 15 runs over his last two starts.