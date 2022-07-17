Bundy (6-4) earned the win Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over 5.1 innings against the White Sox. He struck out three.

Bundy filled up the strike zone, throwing 65 of 85 pitches for strikes. It wasn't the most dominant outing in terms of whiffs (eight swinging strikes), but Bundy was good enough within the zone to pick up a second straight win. The veteran has been a capable back-end starter for Minnesota this season (4.71 ERA, 1.27 WHIP), and he heads into the All-Star break on a nice little run, having quietly posted a 3.15 ERA over his last six starts.