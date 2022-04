Bundy (3-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 9-2 rout of the White Sox, allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The Twins handed Bundy a 7-0 lead by the fourth inning, but the veteran right-hander didn't need that much support as he cruised through 79 pitches (59 strikes). He has put his rough 2021 behind him with a 0.59 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 12:1 K:BB through three starts and 15.1 innings to begin his tenure in Minnesota.