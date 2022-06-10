Bundy did not factor in the decision against the Yankees on Thursday, pitching four innings and giving up four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one.

The Twins gave Bundy seven runs through three innings, but the veteran hurler wasn't able to contain New York's offense. He surrendered a run in the first inning, two in the second and another in fifth before he was lifted for a reliever. Three of the runs he allowed came as a result of a pair of homers by Joey Gallo, who entered the game batting .186 on the campaign. After posting a 0.59 ERA through his first three starts this season, Bundy has since given up 29 earned runs across 30.2 innings, pushing his ERA up to 5.87 on the campaign.