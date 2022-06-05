Bundy (3-3) gave up six runs (five earned) on eight hits and one walk in 2.1 innings Saturday against the Blue Jays. He struck out two and took the loss.

Bundy gave up two home runs in this one and has now given up at least four earned runs in four of his last six starts and at least five earned runs in three of his last six. He actually threw all of his pitches significantly harder (2.1 mph harder on the fourseam) than he had averaged on the season, but that increased velocity didn't unlock another level for Bundy. If the Twins stay on a five-man rotation, Bundy would line up to pitch next weekend against the Rays.