Bundy (5-4) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings, earning the win Sunday over the Rangers.

The Twins never trailed in this contest, though Bundy was far from sharp. He had allowed six runs (five earned) in 24 innings across his last four starts, but a three-run double to Josh Smith and a sacrifice fly from Corey Seager accounted for all four runs on Bundy's line Sunday. The right-hander was able to escape with the win when Ryan Jeffers put the Twins ahead in the sixth inning. For the season, Bundy's posted a 4.68 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 57:16 K:BB through 75 innings in 15 starts. He's lined up for a home start versus the White Sox next weekend.