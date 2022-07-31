Bundy (6-5) took the loss during Sunday's 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Padres, allowing three runs on four hits with three strikeouts in five-plus innings.

Bundy made one mistake early that resulted in a Jurickson Profar solo home run and was in line for the win after Minnesota took the lead in the top of the sixth inning. He subsequently allowed consecutive singles before being pulled, with both runners coming around to score to give the 29-year-old the loss. Bundy targeted the strike zone early and often with 56 of 78 pitches going for strikes and a quality nine coming on swings in recording his fifth start without issuing a walk. Bundy carries a 5.04 ERA and 1.29 WHIP into his next start, scheduled to come over the weekend against Toronto.