Bundy (4-3) earned the win during Saturday's 11-1 victory over Arizona, allowing one run on four hits with seven strikeouts.

Bundy was staked to an early nine-run lead and cruised to the easy win, posting a season-high 77 game score and seven strikeouts in the process. After beginning the year a perfect 3-0, Minnesota had lost each of the 29-year-old's subsequent seven turns with the righty logging a horrendous 8.51 ERA during the stretch . The successful outing was long overdue, and Bundy will look to keep things rolling next weekend against Colorado.