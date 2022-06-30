Bundy allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk with one strikeout in five innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians on Wednesday.

Bundy put too much traffic on base in the first and third innings, allowing the Guardians to cobble together runs with productive outs. Prior to this start, Bundy had allowed two runs over his previous 14 innings. The right-hander has a middling 4.71 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 47:13 K:BB through 65 innings across 13 starts overall. He's in line for a road start against the White Sox next week.