Bundy (4-4) allowed a run on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Rockies.

Bundy pitched well for the second start in a row, but the Twins' offense was limited to three hits and five walks without generating a run. The right-hander's lone run allowed came in the sixth inning on a Charlie Blackmon fielder's choice. Bundy continues to alternate a couple of good starts with a a couple of rough ones for an altogether inconsistent season. He has a 4.80 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 46:12 K:BB in 60 innings across 12 starts overall. He's projected for a road start in Cleveland next week.