Bundy (illness) could return from the COVID-19 injured list this week but will be limited initially when he returns, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "We're looking into maybe a potential piggyback game for his first game back," manager Rocco Baldelli said. "It'll give us an opportunity to not throw him out there for 85 pitches his first game back."

Bundy was able to clear MLB's COVID-19 protocols last week, but the right-hander is still working to regain conditioning after dealing with the effects of the virus. As the rotation currently lines up, Bundy could return Friday at Kansas City, but Minnesota's plans aren't completely clear.