Bundy (8-7) gave up seven earned runs on 12 hits and no walks while striking out one to take the loss in a 7-6 defeat against the Guardians on Friday.

Bundy's start got off on the wrong foot, as two runners quickly reached base on a couple of cheap infield singles. The Guardians made Bundy pay by cashing them in as part of a big four-run first inning. Ultimately, Bundy gave up three home runs on 94 pitches, including two off the bat of Oscar Gonzalez. Bundy's ERA rose to 4.68 with the appearance. He tossed five scoreless innings his last time out against the White Sox and can be an effective streamer when matched up against the right opposition, but he didn't have what it takes in this intense high-stakes divisional contest. He is expected to take the bump next week against the Royals.