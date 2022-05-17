The Twins reinstated Bundy (illness) from the COVID-19-related injured list ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Athletics in Oakland.

Following Monday's 3-1 win in the series opener, the Twins opened up room for Bundy on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster by designating reliever Jharel Cotton for assignment. Bundy was deactivated for just under two weeks after testing positive for the virus May 5, and because he didn't have sufficient time to get his conditioning back in order, the right-hander is expected to be on a limited pitch count Tuesday. He should be in store for a more normal start in his subsequent turn through the rotation, which will likely fall next week against the Tigers in Minnesota.