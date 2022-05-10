site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Dylan Bundy: Nearly ready to return
RotoWire Staff
Bundy cleared COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday but has yet to be activated off the injured list, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Bundy tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, but it doesn't look as though he'll miss too much more time. The Twins have yet to announce when they expect him to return to the roster.
