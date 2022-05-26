Bundy allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out six across 5.2 innings Wednesday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Bundy kept the Tigers lineup in check, with the only damage coming on a solo home run by Harold Castro. He racked up 14 swinging strikes on 85 total pitches and struck out at least six batters for the third time in seven starts this season. Since returning from the COVID-19-related injured list, Bundy has allowed only one earned run across 8.2 innings. Overall, he has a 4.54 ERA and 31:8 K:BB across 33.2 frames.