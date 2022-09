Bundy (8-6) earned the win Sunday against the White Sox, striking out four over five scoreless innings. He surrendered two hits and one walk.

Bundy was effective Sunday, as he allowed just three White Sox batters to reach base all afternoon, a relief after allowing 10 batters to reach base over 4.2 innings in his prior start. The scoreless outing was Bundy's fifth on the season and second in his last five starts. He will carry a 4.34 ERA into his next start.