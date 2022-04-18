Bundy (2-0) picked up the win Monday after he pitched 5.1 innings of one-run ball, giving up five hits while striking out six in the victory over the Red Sox.

The 29-year-old was sharp again Monday, surrendering his only run via a Christian Vazquez groundout in the bottom of the fifth inning. Over two starts this season, Bundy has allowed just one run on six hits and a walk while striking eight in 10.1 innings of work. He'll look to stay hot when he squares off with the White Sox at home in his next projected start Saturday.