Bundy allowed a run on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts in five innings, taking a no-decision in Friday's extra-inning win over the White Sox.

Bundy allowed the first run of the game in the form of a Jose Abreu solo home run in the second inning. This was the first time in four starts Bundy's allowed a long ball, and he's given up six runs (five earned) in 24 innings in that span. The solid stretch has him down to a 4.50 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP and 53:14 K:BB through 70 innings in 14 starts overall. The right-hander is scheduled for a road start versus the Rangers this weekend.